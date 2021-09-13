Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens with heavy rain
Texas braces for Tropical Storm Nicholas, which could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast. (Sept. 13)
Tropical Storm Nicholas was moving up the Gulf Coast on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to dump a torrential amount of rain on the Texas coast in the next two days.
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana. Although the system was expected to generate only a fraction as much rain as Harvey, nearly all of the state’s coastline was under a tropical storm warning that included potential flash floods and urban flooding. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said authorities placed rescue teams and resources in the Houston area and along the coast.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is making its way toward Texas and Louisiana, threatening to drench the region for much of the week, as inland flooding and tornado risks remain a hallmark of another busy storm season and climate change in general.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -The Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana was bracing on Monday for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which was expected to batter the region with an intense storm surge and rains that could cause widespread and life-threatening flooding. The storm, carrying winds of 65 mph (104 kph), was headed northward at 12 mph about 70 miles (115 km) south of Port O'Connor, Texas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a bulletin on Monday afternoon. Nicholas could reach hurricane intensity when it comes ashore along the southern or central coast of Texas late on Monday evening, the center said.
Landfall was expected Monday night or early Tuesday between Corpus Christi and Galveston as a high-end tropical storm or a low-end Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is bringing scattered showers to parts of North Texas.
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has a look at where Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading and how much rainfall is expected.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is closing in on Texas where a hurricane watch has been issued south of Galveston and schools have been canceled in Houston. Nicholas, now churning with 60 mph winds, could strengthen to a hurricane when it makes landfall Monday night between Corpus Christi and Galveston (hurricanes have 74 mph or higher winds). Nicholas is slow moving and will likely remain in Texas from Monday to Wednesday.