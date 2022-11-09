Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Into Bahamas as Florida Braces for Wind and Floods

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nicole is taking aim at south Florida, where evacuations are underway amid the threat of powerful winds and a dangerous storm surge.

The storm was about 135 miles (217 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with top windspeeds of 70 miles per hour at 4 p.m. local time, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mile-per-hour winds before making landfall early Thursday.

“Winds are the main concern with Nicole but we also expect to see heavy rains,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a briefing Wednesday.

Nicole struck Great Abaco in the Bahamas shortly before noon Wednesday. It’s expected to pummel Grand Bahama before it reaches Florida, possibly coming ashore near Port St. Lucie.

Government officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in at least seven counties, including Palm Beach. Utilities have about 16,000 workers staged to repair power lines in the wake of the storm. DeSantis warned residents to prepare for outages.

“We are ready -- we have more than enough resources,” DeSantis said.

The storm’s track has shifted slightly to the south since Tuesday, increasing the risk that Nicole will strike more densely populated areas. This is the 14th named Atlantic storm of the year, and comes just weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through the state, causing more than $70 billion in damages -- including to homes and infrastructure, as well as lost economic output from tourism.

Nicole is unusually large, stretching for 485 miles, and is expected to deliver a storm surge of as much as 5 feet. Surge warnings and watches run from southern Florida to South Carolina. As much as 8 inches of rain also are in the forecast.

“It’s going to be a pretty damaging storm surge,” said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and author with Yale Climate Connections. Because of the geography of Florida’s east coast, Jacksonville may see some of the worst impacts of the surge, and the water could reach 3 feet as far away as North Carolina.

Nicole has the potential to deliver a $2 billion economic hit, according to estimates from Kinetic Analysis Corp. That’s lower than the research company was forecasting Tuesday, in part because the longer-term track of the storm has shifted, taking it further west and inland, and it’s now likely to dissipate sooner in the week.

Nicole may shake some fruit from trees in parts of Florida’s citrus belt, cause local flooding and erode the sugar content of the state’s sugarcane crop, said Donald Keeney, a senior meteorologist for Maxar Technologies Inc. But the overall impact won’t be significant given wind speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour inland, where most crops grow.

Still, Florida’s orange groves were battered by Ian and decades-long damage from a disease that weakened trees. Its orange output will be the smallest in almost 80 years even before accounting for Ian’s blow. Plunging production in the country’s top juice supplier has helped send futures in New York up 52% this year.

Atlantic waters that are about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than usual are fueling Nicole as it heads from the Bahamas toward Florida, said Masters.

“It will cross that gap in not very much time,” he said.

--With assistance from Marvin G. Perez, Felipe Marques and Brian K. Sullivan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.