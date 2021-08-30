Tropical Storm Nora facing, after leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora is dropping heavy rains along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico's Pacific coast, caused havoc in Puerta Vallarta and left at least one dead and seven missing.

Nora weakened from a Category 1 hurricane at midday Sunday after making a brief land passage just inland from the Mazatlan resort area and then moving back over water and entering the narrow gulf. Though it was barely a tropical storm by late Sunday, forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a danger for areas along the gulf.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Sunday and was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Its center was about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southeast of Los Mochis.

Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward battering itself by staying close to shore.

In Jalisco state, officials said a teenager from Spain was killed Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane. A woman was also missing there after her car was swept away. Officials said flooding damaged 500 homes and two people were injured in a landslide.

Mexico's navy said it was searching for six fishermen from the state of Guerrero who were reported missing at sea.

Two rivers overflowed in Puerto Vallarta during the storm Saturday night and flooded part of the center of the town. A torrent of water broke up a bridge and took away part of a small four-story boutique hotel where the dead boy was found Sunday after eight hours of searching. The rest of his family escaped before the collapse, authorities said.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said the missing woman in Puerto Vallarta was lost when surging waters dragged her from her car and swept her away

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nora would keep dragging along the mainland shore of the gulf and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression by Monday night. Moisture from the storm could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies, the center said.

The center said some areas along the west coast of Mexico could see rainfall totals from 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with even more in some spots.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

    Six months after Congress approved spending tens of billions of dollars to bail out renters facing eviction, South Carolina was just reaching its first tenants. The pace has since intensified, but South Carolina still has only distributed $15.5 million in rent and utility payments as of Aug. 20, or about 6% of its funds. “People are strangling on the red tape,” said Sandy Gillis, executive director of the Hilton Head Deep Well Project, which stopped referring tenants to the program and started paying overdue rent through its own private funds instead.

  • 3 Little-Known Cannabis Stocks to Buy Right Now

    You may not know much about these three stocks, but they could make for great long-term plays because of their connections to cannabis.

  • 3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

    These companies are gearing up to make more income by doing exactly what has worked for them before.

  • If You Don't Know This Real Estate Disruptor, You're Missing Out

    You probably haven't heard of real estate business eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), but its recent growth suggests it could soon become a household name. The company offers a 75/25 agent commission split on GCI internationally, whereas most international brokerages offer a 50/50 split.

  • Hurricane Nora skirting Mexico coast near Puerto Vallarta

    Newly formed Hurricane Nora is brushing the Pacific coast of Mexico's Jalisco state as it approaches the Puerto Vallarta area for an overnight pass-by

  • Henry's evening forecast: Saturday, August 28, 2021

    Henry's evening forecast: Saturday, August 28, 2021

  • Fast but uneven spate of evictions loom after Supreme Court frees landlords to oust tenants.

    In the Atlanta area, thousands of eviction filings have piled up in court, ready to be processed. In New York, renters are waiting months for rental assistance to arrive and running out of time. In North Dakota, a legal aid nonprofit has 10 attorneys to cover 70,000 square miles, and evictions are already far outpacing lawyers' ability to help. Similar scenes are playing out across the United States, but this waiting game for millions of Americans could soon end.Subscribe to The Post Most newsle

  • hurricane ida 1 am

    hurricane ida 1 am

  • Nora, now tropical storm, kills boy in Mexican resort town

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) -Nora, which has now weakened to a tropical storm, killed one boy over the weekend after torrential rains and heavy winds caused a building the popular resort town Puerto Vallarta to partially collapse. Nora was about 105 miles (165 kilometers) north-west of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and moving north-north west at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/292051.shtml. In Puerto Vallarta, a river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads and bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said.

  • Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

    Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set record after record this year, in large part because of the Fed's massive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets.

  • Mayorkas called border crisis 'unsustainable,’ but swift response is lacking

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may have called the level of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border "unsustainable," but he is not taking immediate action to respond to the crisis, according to immigration experts.

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

  • A weary Australia plans reopening as COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

    As Australia's COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000, a grim toll but modest by global standards, a country that has used relentless lockdowns now faces perhaps its biggest health policy challenge of the pandemic - how to reopen. The highly infectious Delta variant has breached the country's fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, and with a foothold in Melbourne, that authorities have dispensed with plans to eliminate it. Instead, they plan to ramp up Australia's lagging vaccination effort and live with COVID-19, an approach that would help struggling businesses but which is opposed by states determined to crush the disease.

  • 4-year-old girl discovers rare stingless bees in California

    The bees were initially discovered in Brazil and sent to the U.S. in 1950.

  • Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

    President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of U.S. forces at the airport, now numbering fewer than 4,000, had begun their final withdrawal ahead of Biden's deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday. After getting briefed on a U.S. drone mission in eastern Afghanistan that the Pentagon said killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate early Saturday, Biden said the extremists can expect more.

  • Category 4 Ida hammers southern Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida blasted southern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Video recorded in Lafourche Parish, west of New Orleans, showed downed trees, snapped utility poles and damaged homes. (Aug. 29)

  • "Extremely dangerous" Hurricane ida lashes Louisiana with strong winds, heavy rain

    Deadly Hurricane Ida was bringing heavy rains, dangerous flash flooding and extreme winds to southern Louisiana as it continued to move inland on Sunday night.The latest: Ida weakened to a high-end Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as it moved northwards some 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge at 11p.m ET, per the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service said over 200 people were in "imminent danger" as it declared a flash flood emergency for Jean Lafit

  • Watch this live video of Hurricane Ida striking New Orleans

    Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.

  • These Updating Maps Show Where Hurricane Ida Could Hit Hardest

    The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›

  • Hurricane Ida updates: At least 1 death in Louisiana as New Orleans loses power; storm reversed Mississippi River's flow

    After slamming into the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ida severed power to New Orleans, killing at least one person in Louisiana.