Tropical Storm Ophelia forms with 60 mph winds
A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the coast of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A new tropical storm formed Friday afternoon off the coast of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to make landfall in North Carolina on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.
The National Football League is working with Amazon Web Services to create AI-powered algorithms that extract meaningful data from games and decipher patterns in player performances.
Stocks ended the week lower after selling off amid the prospect of prolonged high interest rates.
Two Fed officials made it clear Friday that more tightening could be needed to bring down inflation.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
We've rounded up some fantastic travel deals to New Zealand, Hawaii, Norway, and Mexico that are too good to miss.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
A Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible fell off a lift at the dealership, and someone caught the catastrophe on camera.
CeraVe, Gold Bond, Neutrogena and more: Let's give a round of applause to these expert-approved gems for youthful-looking paws.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, says one expert. But donations are down and supplies are running low. Here's why.
Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.
Whether you're looking for a wrist brace to aid carpal tunnel or nurse a sprain, we found the best options for you.