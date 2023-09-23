Tropical Storm Ophelia begins drenching East Coast: Major cities in path; flooding risks

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall on Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, bringing powerful winds and dangerous storm surge as forecasters warn the storm will bring impacts to major cities including Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

On Saturday morning, Ophelia had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and more than a dozen counties in eastern North Carolina were under flash flood warnings. Many other counties in North Carolina and Virginia were also under flood watches.

Near where Ophelia made landfall, residents in Morehead City, North Carolina, were told to shelter against "life-threatening" storm surge that could be more than 3 feet above ground level, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Ophelia is predicted to move over land as it tracks north, passing over Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania. AccuWeather forecasters said Saturday Ophelia will lose wind intensity as it travels over land Saturday and Sunday, but the potential for flooding and storm surge will be high in some areas. The storm is expected to exit off the coast of New Jersey and return to the Atlantic Ocean by Monday morning, AccuWeather reported.

Because the storm is expected to travel over so much land, its impacts across multiple states "will be much more significant when compared to Hurricane Lee which passed offshore last week," AccuWeather reported.

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches the area. Tropical Storm Ophelia was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic.

Ophelia expected to drench parts of about a dozen states

The National Hurricane Center says rain from the storm will impact about a dozen states from North Carolina to Massachusetts, and as far inland as West Virginia. Most areas are expecting less than 4 inches of rain, but a few areas could see up to 6 inches.

Wind is a concern too. On Saturday, tropical storm-force winds were extending over 300 miles from the center of Ophelia, the Hurricane Center said. Cape Lookout in North Carolina reported a wind gust of 71 mph.

Coastal Delaware and New Jersey are expecting wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph through Saturday evening, with the strongest winds coming mid-morning through early afternoon Saturday. Downed trees and power lines are also possible, forecasters said.

In the greater Washington, D.C. metro region, heavy rainfall between 2 and 4 inches along with “very gusty winds” is expected in parts of Maryland, the weather service in Baltimore and Washington said. “Moderate tidal flooding” was possible along the western shore of Chesapeake Bay.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned heavy rain would bring a flooding risk in New York City, Long Island and Hudson Valley this weekend. Forecasters said light to moderate rain has begun in the area as winds continued to increase in strength, peaking later in the day Saturday.

Power outages, heavy rain in North Carolina

More than 75,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia Saturday, according to poweroutage.us.

Residents in eastern portions of those states could expect Ophelia to dump up to seven inches of rain this weekend.

The governors of North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland declared states of emergency Friday. Some schools closed early as communities prepared for the storm’s arrival, and several weekend events were canceled.

On Friday night, organizers in Durham, North Carolina, cancelled Saturday's Pride parade and festival, which are held annually in September, due to deteriorating weather conditions.

In Washington, the Nationals baseball team postponed its Saturday game until Sunday.

On Sunday, NFL games in New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore could be impacted by wet conditions, with the New England Patriots v. New Jersey Jets game at MetLife Stadium being the most likely to face heavy rain, The Athletic reported.

The tops of trees blow sideways at the Virginia Beach, Virginia Oceanfront on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches the area. Tropical Storm Ophelia was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic.

East Coast residents prepare for storm surge

Nancy Shoemaker and her husband Bob stopped by a waterside park in downtown Annapolis, Maryland's capital, to pick up sandbags to help protect their waterfront home.

Last October, they experienced a big surge of water that came into their yard and even washed some sandbags away.

“We’re hoping it won’t be that way this time,” Nancy Shoemaker said. “If we have a lot of wind and a lot of surge, it can look like the ocean out there, so that’s a problem.”

Scott Bierman, a water taxi driver in Annapolis, Md., said the water taxi service in Maryland's capital city was shutting down at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2022 due to an intensifying weather system off the mid-Atlantic coast, and the decision has already been made for water taxi service to be closed on Saturday.

Ophelia affected water taxis Friday in Annapolis, where driver Scott Bierman said service would end at 6 p.m. and close Saturday.

“We don’t operate when it’s going to endanger passengers and or damage vessels,” Bierman said.

Nicole Torres, a spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management for the city of Annapolis, Md., ties a sandbag on Friday, Sept. 22, 2022 as residents prepared for an approaching storm.

Tropical Storm Ophelia path tracker live

This forecast tracker shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Tropical Storm Ophelia spaghetti models

A note about the spaghetti models: Model plot illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Ophelia live updates: NHC forecast, power outages