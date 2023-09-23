Tropical Storm Ophelia moves into Chesterfield County; torrential rains are 'main concern'
Tropical Storm Ophelia moves into Chesterfield County; torrential rains are 'main concern'
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog has signalled it's preparing to greenlight a restructured proposal for Microsoft to acquire Activision. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the $68.7 billion gaming mega-merger back in April -- on the grounds that it would substantially weaken competition in the cloud gaming market -- but last month opened a fresh investigation into a restructured deal proposal Microsoft had submitted for review, while also simultaneously confirming its April decision to block the original merger proposal. The restructured deal proposes the sale of Activision’s cloud gaming rights to a rival games maker, Ubisoft -- which the CMA has now suggested "substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared".
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
The U.K. government has officially confirmed it will piggyback on a transatlantic data transfer deal between the European Union and the U.S. by bolting on an extension that is dubbed the "U.K.-U.S. data bridge." Back in June, the U.K. and U.S. reached an agreement in principle over this arrangement. Today the U.K. government confirmed that secretary of state, Michelle Donelan, has moved forward with the deal -- which is intended to grease digital commerce by allowing for U.K. citizens' information to be exported to the U.S. under an assurance of adequate levels of protection for people's information, in line with the UK's data protection regime (aka the U.K. GDPR), once it's over the pond.
Autonomous trucking startup Waabi is committing billions of miles of driverless capacity to the Uber Freight network as part of a 10-year strategic partnership between the two companies. Starting this week, Waabi's test fleet will begin commercial pilots with shippers on the Uber Freight network to haul goods between Dallas and Houston. Ultimately, Waabi will move to a Driver-as-a-Service model, wherein carriers buy trucks built with Waabi's Driver and can opt into the Uber Freight marketplace.
ChatGPT, OpenAI's text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. This kind of investigation doesn’t just appear out of thin air — the FTC doesn’t look around and say “That looks suspicious.”
In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.
In response to the bomb Unity dropped, Terraria developer Re-Logic has stepped in to promote and support alternative open-source game engines that developers can use instead.
Controversial U.K. legislation that brings in a new regime of content moderation rules for online platforms and services -- establishing the comms watchdog Ofcom as the main Internet regulator -- has been passed by parliament today, paving the way for Royal Assent and the Online Safety Bill becoming law in the coming days. Speaking during the bill's final stages in the House of Lords, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay reiterated that the government's intention for the legislation is "to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, particularly for children". The legislation empowers Ofcom to levy fines of up to 10% (or up to £18 million whichever is higher) of annual turnover for violations of the regime.