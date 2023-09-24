Tropical Storm Ophelia remains may cause more flooding. See its Atlantic coast aftermath.

Tropical Storm Ophelia marched up the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend bringing strong winds and coastal flooding across the region.

The storm made landfall on a North Carolina barrier island Saturday. It then moved up to Virginia, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Though the storm has been downgraded, Ophelia is still expected to impact playing conditions for some NFL games in its path.

The remains of the tropical storm could still cause localized flash flooding from Virginia to New Jersey, according to a National Hurricane Center bulletin. Coastal flooding will continue along the Chesapeake Bay, according to the same bulletin.

See what it looked like in Tropical Storm Ophelia's path from around the USA Today Network.

Ophelia's Spaghetti Models

A note about the spaghetti models: Model plot illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ophelia's storm path floods mid-Atlantic coast. See aftermath photos.