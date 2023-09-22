Tropical Storm Ophelia tracker: Follow Ophelia's path towards the mid-Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center on Friday at 11 a.m. issued an updated forecast cone for a storm aimed at the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed over the Atlantic Ocean Friday and is expected by the National Hurricane Center to make landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning.

The storm will bring a danger of life-threatening storm surge, high surf and rip currents to the mid-Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. More than 7 million people were under tropical storm warnings as of Friday afternoon.

The tropical storm is expected to bring up to 10 inches of rain and could impact multiple games across the NFL and MLS.

"People in coastal areas should take this storm seriously," AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno told USA Today. "This is going to be a nasty and formidable storm."

Tropical Storm Ophelia path tracker live

This forecast tracker shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Tropical Storm Ophelia spaghetti models

A note about the spaghetti models: Model plot illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

