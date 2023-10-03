Tropical Storm Philippe brings flooding rains to parts of eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to bring flooding rain to parts of the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday.

Forecast data shows Philippe will continue its move to the north and should stay away from Florida.

Philippe is moving northwest at 10 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

Philippe is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves north past Bermuda.

Thankfully Philippe, and no other tropical systems, are forecast to impact Florida at this time.

There are still two months left in the Atlantic tropical season and November is historically far less active than the other months.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor any and all tropical activity and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

