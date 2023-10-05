Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

Associated Press
·1 min read
0
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe aimed for Bermuda on Thursday on a path that would eventually take it to Atlantic Canada and eastern New England.

The storm was located 520 miles (835 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Thursday morning. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with forecasters warning of heavy rainfall starting Thursday evening.

Philippe's center is expected to pass near Bermuda on Friday and then approach eastern New England and Atlantic Canada on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone.

Philippe is a large storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its center.

Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday and downed trees and power lines on several islands in the northeast Caribbean, forcing closures of schools, businesses and government offices. The U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday reported major power outages on St. Thomas and St. John, with crews struggling to restore electricity.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks open little changed as countdown to the jobs report begins: Stock market news today

    US stocks were broadly flat after jobless claims data stayed low, signaling a healthy labor market.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • Hyundai EVs will support Tesla's NACS charging starting in Q4 2024

    Hyundai has reached a deal to adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard in North America starting in Q4 2024 in the US, with Canada to follow in the first half of 2025.

  • Section 32 closes on $525M fund, says there is 'a zone of commoditization that you have to avoid while investing in AI'

    Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. Section 32 has now backed about 100 startups across a variety of software-driven industries, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming and brand experiences, enterprise, quantum and precision medicine, and computational biology.

  • The Morning After: Pixel 8 Pro, Bard AI and everything else from Google’s Pixel event

    The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies always had momentum on their side in wild-card trouncing of Miami Marlins

    By the time Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to put the Phillies up 7-0 on Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park felt more like a party than a contest.

  • Union Square Ventures backs Indian EV infra startup Bolt.Earth in $20M funding

    Bolt.Earth, an Indian startup that offers charging infrastructure and software solutions for electric vehicles, has raised $20 million in a funding round to expand its presence within the South Asian nation and enter into new markets. The Bengaluru-based startup has raised fresh capital from its existing and new investors, including Union Square Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and ITIGO Funds, among others. Founded in 2017, Bolt.Earth offers its infrastructure and software solutions for two- and three-wheeler EVs.

  • When is the best time of day to exercise?

    Morning workouts are best for weight loss, according to a recent study. But research makes cases for evening exercise as well.

  • Actually, X sees 500M posts per day -- not 100M-200M as Musk recently said

    In September, Elon Musk said X users were generating a lot of content -- creating 100 to 200 million posts every day, excluding retweets -- or reposts as they're now known on X. But speaking at an event this morning, X CEO Linda Yaccarino offered a contradictory figure. TechCrunch confirmed she stated this figure with the conference's host, Imran Khan of Proem Asset Management, whose Khanference 2023 event brought together entrepreneurs, investors and academics in Dallas from October 3-4. Khan tweeted out the figure alongside other stats Yaccarino shared at the event, but this one caught our attention because it seems to be out of alignment with the figures X owner Musk was citing just weeks ago.

  • TikToker Tally Dilbert shines light on underrepresentation of Afro-Latinos in Hispanic communities

    "People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."

  • Here's why FEMA sent an emergency alert to your cellphone today

    Cellphones, TVs and radios across the U.S. simultaneously blared out an emergency alert today. Here's what to know and why it happened.

  • Next-generation mRNA vaccines will be easier to use: Moderna CEO

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says the company is working on a vaccine formula and packaging that will make it easier to use mNRA technology.

  • Pixel's Call Screen feature gets better at filtering calls with a new conversational mode

    Alongside the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, Google is updating its Call Screen feature with clever new features that will allow users to better determine which calls they want to skip and those they want to take. At the company's Made By Google Android event this morning, Google showed off an impressive demo that showed how its AI could answer calls on users' behalf and then engage in more natural conversations with the caller to help determine if the call warranted your attention. With the improved AI, Google said the next generation of Call Screen is helping Pixel owners receive 50% fewer spam calls on average, by answering calls from unknown numbers with a new and more natural-sounding speaking voice.

  • Google Assistant gets a host of upgrades on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

    At a hardware event this morning, Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, its latest flagship smartphones. On the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google Assistant can summarize, read aloud and translate web pages -- an improved version of the "read aloud" feature that Google introduced on Android several years ago. Whereas Assistant previously read aloud every word on a web page, including unrelated content above and below articles, Google's AI can now paraphrase what's on screen into key points leveraging generative models (albeit not in every language or country just yet).

  • Okta plans to weave AI across its entire identity platform using multiple models

    One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.

  • Pow.bio says biomanufacturing is broken and its continuous fermentation tech will fix it

    It’s no secret that alternative protein companies and others leveraging fermentation technology have an issue scaling to commercial production. Meet Pow.bio, a company founded by Ouwei Wang and Shannon Hall (no relation to the author) in 2019, that aims to help synthetic biology companies manufacture their products at cost parity amid a market of biomade products estimated to reach $4 trillion by 2040. “Biology is the technology of today,” Hall told TechCrunch.

  • Airbnb's next focus appears to be long-term rentals

    Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky told the Financial Times that the company is going "a little bit beyond its core business" starting next year.

  • EU lawmakers take aim at 'arbitrary' decisions by Big Tech in Media Freedom Act vote

    Mainstream social media platforms could face limits on their ability to take down independent journalism that violates their terms and conditions under a proposal agreed by European Union lawmakers yesterday. In a vote Tuesday, the European parliament set its negotiating position for upcoming talks with the Council on the bloc's draft Media Freedom Act -- taking aim at what MEPs called "arbitrary decisions by big platforms." The text adopted by MEPs expands on the European Commission's original proposal by setting out a requirement for larger platforms (i.e., very large online platforms, or VLOPs, with more than 45 million regional active monthly users) to give media services providers a heads-up of a planned takedown of their content -- giving them 24 hours to reply to the objections before any restriction or suspension is imposed.

  • They were arrested after a rally against DeSantis. Now, the 'Tampa 5' say protesting is on trial.

    Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.

  • Krafton India launches gaming incubator to expand local ecosystem

    Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.