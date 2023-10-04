Tropical Storm Philippe forecast to track north. Will it hit New England?

Long-lived Tropical Storm Philippe continued its trek across the Atlantic Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on the northeastern Caribbean while on a track that would take it toward Bermuda and eventually New England and Atlantic Canada by the weekend.

Philippe could strike portions of Maine with heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge, said Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was located about 200 miles north-northwest of St. Thomas, which is one of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It had winds of up to 45 mph and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although slowly moving away from the Caribbean, Philippe was still forecast to dump more rain on the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday, with storm totals approaching one foot of rain in some areas.

Swells generated by Philippe will continue to affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for another day or so, the hurricane center warned.

Philippe heading for Bermuda, then New England

A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda, as Philippe is expected to approach the island late Thursday and Friday, the hurricane center said. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

In addition, the hurricane center said that large ocean swells are already affecting Bermuda from another weather system but will begin to increase further on Thursday as Philippe approaches the island. "These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," according to the hurricane center.

Beyond Bermuda, Philippe will most likely continue to track northward and may make landfall near the Maine and New Brunswick border, Sosnowski said. "However, there is some risk that the system could veer farther to the west and perhaps push directly onshore in northern New England, should the storm take a sharp left turn," he said.

Still in the busiest period of the season

We're currently in the middle of the busiest period of the Atlantic hurricane season. The season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with the most-active period running from mid-August through mid-October.

