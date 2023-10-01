Tropical Storm Philippe inches closer to Caribbean, but expected to turn as Rina fizzles

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move west toward the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands that could prompt tropical storm warnings or watches on Sunday while Tropical Storm Rina is expected to fall apart, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., Philippe was located about 180 miles east of Guadeloupe and 230 miles east-southeast of Barbuda moving west at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

“A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected to begin today and continue into tonight. A turn toward the northwest with an increase inforward speed is expected Sunday and Monday, followed by a northward motion on Tuesday,” forecasters said. “On the forecast track, the center of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Monday night.”

Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 150 miles, and are expected to be felt later Sunday and into Monday as the storm turns while dropping 1 to 4 inches of rain across the region.

“Some strengthening is possible by late Monday as Philippe begins to move north of the Leeward Islands,” forecasters said.

The system is still expected to grow into the season’s seventh hurricane as it moves north into the Atlantic.

Swells generated by the storm will continue bringing rough surf and rip tides to the Atlantic-facing coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through early next week, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Rina, meanwhile, is nearly out of steam as it turns north in the Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Rina was located about 725 miles northeast of the northern Leewards moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 70 miles.

“This motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the north and then north-northeast is expected tonight and Monday,” forecasters said. “Weakening is forecast during the day or so. Rina is expected to become a remnant low later today or tonight, and dissipate by early Tuesday.”

Rina formed on Thursday and became the season’s 18th official storm, although only the 17th to take a name as a January subtropical storm remained nameless.

The NHC isn’t tracking any other potential systems in the Atlantic with two months left before the official end of the hurricane season.

