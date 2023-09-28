Tropical Storm Philippe may combine with another system as they drift toward eastern Caribbean

WFTV
·1 min read
0

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring twin systems in the Central Atlantic.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

One of the systems is Tropical Storm Philippe and the other is a large disturbance following in its path.

When you have two systems together, they do not necessarily merge together to make one big system.

Watch: Recovery efforts continue in parts of Central Florida 1 year after Hurricane Ian made landfall

The more powerful one will take over the weaker one.

When two systems are generally the same strength they can actually start to rotate around each other.

See: Newborn sperm whale calf strands on beach near Marineland

Because Philippe and the other system are so close, it’s difficult to forecast what will happen to them.

Philippe is nearly stationary and only moving west-northwest at 5 mph.

Read: ‘She has proven a fighter:’ Florida teen critical after being struck by lightning while hunting

There is currently no tropical organization near Florida, only a stalled front that is drawing moisture into our area.

The front will keep our rain chances and humidity high over the next several days.

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Idalia full coverage: Downgraded storm barrels through Southeast U.S.

    Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.

  • Nextdata is building data meshes for the enterprise

    At a high level, it's a data platform architecture that allows users to access data without transferring it to one of two places: a data lake, or a centralized repository for storing data at scale; or a data warehouse, an enterprise system used for analyzing data from multiple sources. At least, that's the assertion of Zhamak Dehghani, the founder of Nextdata, a startup creating a "data-mesh-native" platform to build and share what Dehghani describes as "data products." For one, some data mesh vendors are getting VC attention -- including (but not limited to) Nextdata.

  • Mercury Fund closes largest fund to invest in SaaS startups between the coasts

    In general, it’s been a busy month for venture capital firms announcing new capital commitments. Mercury Fund joins firms, including Mythos Ventures, Connect Ventures, Fuse and Unconventional Ventures, in announcing new funds this month. Having been around for a decade now, the firm was previously known as DFJ Mercury.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Dame to the Deer

    Everything you need to know about the day in sports.

  • Apple Wallet can now show UK users their bank account balances

    Apple has launched a new iPhone Wallet feature that lets UK users see their current account balance, along with recent deposits and payments.

  • India gov't to propose setting up a separate body for vast data management, draft bill shows

    With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up of a body, called the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.

  • US futures waver as oil rally hits pause: Stock market news today

    Wall Street stocks fought for gains on Thursday, struggling to shake off the downbeat mood hanging over markets despite a pullback in the oil rally.

  • The Morning After: Meta unveils AI personalities, Meta Quest 3 and new smart glasses

    The biggest news stories this morning: Meta’s chatbot platform starts with over 25 AI personalities, Valve fails to get out of paying its EU geo-blocking fine, Logitech’s new racing cockpit is a $299 foldable chair.

  • Future Classic: Nissan Juke

    The Nissan Juke is an intriguing little sport utility vehicle that could be just strange enough to be a future classic, especially in NISMO RS trim.

  • Amazon October Prime Day Early Access Deals for 2023

    During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.

  • African VC firm Enza Capital launches founder partner program as it closes $58M across funds

    Enza Capital, a venture capital firm that backs startups “organizing the offline online” and “digitizing key African industries,” has closed $58 million across two funds. The fund is still active and has invested in fintech, logistics, health, human capital and climate tech companies. Enza Capital, which now self-describes as a multi-stage investor due to its larger follow-on investments to Series B, is still focused on these industries in its second fund launched this year.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • 'Ted Lasso' star wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune' and more from a busy night of celebrity game shows

    As a host of game shows have their season premiers, celebs feature prominently, win (and lose) big and share plenty of laughs.

  • 'America's Got Talent' winner becomes first dog act to win in more than a decade

    'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.

  • The Raspberry Pi 5 uses the company's own chip designs

    The Raspberry Pi 5 will set enthusiasts back $60 for the 4GB version.

  • What to look for in the 2nd Republican presidential debate

    No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.

  • Messi-less Inter Miami falls to Houston Dynamo 2-1 in U.S. Open Cup final

    The show that was supposed to be Lionel Messi’s became a showcase for one of Major League Soccer’s other hottest teams.

  • Trump skips GOP debate to deliver 'economic nationalism' speech at non-union plant

    In an effort to court blue-collar workers, former President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Wednesday to deliver a speech aimed at courting the support of autoworkers at a time when their largest union is on strike.

  • X will be profitable in 2024, CEO claims in tense interview

    According to X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company formerly known as Twitter will be profitable by early 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," Yaccarino said on stage at the Code Conference.

  • Teamsters urge NHTSA to deny Cruise Origin exemption

    The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.