Tropical Storm Philippe threatens Leeward Islands, forecast to power up into a hurricane

Tropical Storm Philippe continued its long, slow trek across the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, threatening to bring heavy rain, flooding and high winds to the Leeward Islands, which are located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. Philippe is then forecast to spin north into the open Atlantic Ocean and become a hurricane later this week, far from land.

Phillipe began its journey on Sept. 23 and ever since the storm as been slowly moving westward, creeping closer to North America, AccuWeather said. Over the past few days, it outlasted its interaction with Tropical Storm Rina, which dissipated Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Because of the ongoing tropical activity, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season "has now officially met NOAA’s definition of an above-normal hurricane season," Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach said Monday on X. So far, 18 named storms have formed, including a storm in January. A typical season sees 14 storms.

When storms collide: Tropical storms Philippe, Rina are colliding, creating the Fujiwhara Effect. What's that?

Where is Tropical Storm Philippe?

As of 11 a.m. EDT Monday, the center of Philippe was about 80 miles east-southeast of Barbuda, which is one of the Leeward Islands. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph with higher gusts, and Philippe was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbuda, while a tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua. Up to half a foot of rain was possible in Barbuda, which could trigger flash flooding, the hurricane center said.

Officials in the nearby French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe warned of copious rains starting Monday afternoon, and accumulations of up to 4 inches are possible in some areas.

Where is Tropical Storm Philippe headed?

Special note on the NHC cone: The forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts are possible

"Tropical storm-force wind gusts (wind gusts greater than 40 mph) can reach some of the same islands as well, and sustained tropical storm-force winds are also possible for islands nearest to the center of Philippe," said Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Wind gusts of this magnitude can cause some localized power outages and tree damage before the storm exits northward late Tuesday, Travis said.

Hurricane names: What are the hurricane names for the 2023 Atlantic season be named? Here's the list.

Tropical Storm Philippe spaghetti models

A note about the spaghetti models: Model plot illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses the top four or five highest-performing models to help make its forecasts.

Will Philippe become a hurricane? Could it threaten the US?

Forecasters say that Philippe will likely strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the end of the week as it treks north into the open Atlantic Ocean east of Bermuda. It is not forecast to have any direct impact on the United States.

If it becomes a hurricane, it would be the seventh hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Aside from Philippe, AccuWeather hurricane experts say the Atlantic Basin will turn quieter again, and no new development is expected through the next week.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Philippe expected to become hurricane; could it hit US?