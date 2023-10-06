Tropical Storm Philippe tracker: Follow path as storm heads toward New England

Tropical Storm Philippe is on a track that will take it near Bermuda Friday and into New England by the weekend.

Phillipe has picked up speed as it moves toward the Northeast, with winds holding steady at 50 mph overnight Thursday into Friday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda Friday, then reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night into Sunday.

The NHC says some strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but Philippe is expected to become post-tropical by Saturday.

About one to three inches of rainfall are expected across Bermuda through Friday. The NHC states that this rainfall could result in flash flooding.

Portions of New York, New England and southeast Canada could also see one to three inches of rain, with some areas possibly seeing as much as five inches, through the weekend as Philippe moves through the area. The NHC said "isolated to scattered instances of urban and flash flooding" are expected.

Large swells from Philippe and another weather system will continue to affect Bermuda for the next several days, according to the NH. The swells are also reaching portions of the southeastern U.S. coast and will move north along the East Coast during the next couple of days.

"These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," the NHC said.

