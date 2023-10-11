Tropical Storm Sean followed by a second system in Atlantic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sean formed Wednesday from a system off Africa that is headed generally west toward the central Atlantic, and there’s another system not far behind.

Meanwhile, rainy weather soaked parts of South Florida on Wednesday as a low-pressure system merged with a front in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday, Sean was located roughly 780 miles west-southwest of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic. It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, just 1 mph over the minimum threshold for a tropical storm. Sean’s tropical-storm-force winds extended out up to 90 miles.

The National Hurricane Center has forecast Sean to possibly strengthen slightly before encountering drier air later in the week, and weakening by the end of the weekend. Its projected track will swing north a bit, then shift to a more westerly direction over time.

Also Wednesday, a new tropical wave emerged off Africa and has been given a 20% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance in the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, the nontropical Gulf system brought rains to parts of the region.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.