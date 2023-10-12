Tropical Storm Sean re-strengthens; Atlantic system could develop next week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A short-lived Tropical Storm Sean reformed again after being downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday morning. Meanwhile, forecasters are also monitoring a system in the Atlantic that’s trailing not far behind Sean.

As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, Sean was located roughly 905 miles west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic. It was moving northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, just above the 39 mph threshold for a tropical storm.

Sean originally became a tropical storm early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the tropical wave that emerged off Africa on Wednesday has been given a 10% chance of developing in the next two days and a 40% chance in the next seven days, up slightly from 30% earlier in the day.

The National Hurricane Center said it was disorganized as of Thursday afternoon, but it has the possibility to develop early next week when conditions are more favorable. Forecasters expect a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.