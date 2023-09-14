Tropical storm, storm surge watches issued for Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee tracks north

Hurricane Lee is heading for New England after a week of wild weather across the region that produced catastrophic flash flooding, sinkholes, strong thunderstorms, and tornado warnings.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for Massachusetts as Lee spins on a northward path in the Atlantic Ocean, threatening to bring wind damage and flooding to the east coast of the Bay State this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Watches were issued anywhere there's even a tiny chance for tropical storm force winds. I do not expect tropical storm conditions in #Boston Saturday. The best chance will be the outer #CapeCod & #ACK. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/iNZ5bQebC1 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 14, 2023

The NWS has issued a tropical storm watch for Nantucket, Dukes, Barnstable, Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Eastern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties.

The NWS said that a storm surge watch is in effect for Nantucket and Barnstable counties.

Cape Cod braces for impacts of Hurricane Lee

As of late Wednesday evening, Lee was located about 370 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and its outer bands began to pound the island with big surf. It had winds of up to 105 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph. And to put that in perspective locally, Lee was located about 960 miles south of Nantucket and about 1050 miles south-southeast of Boston.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee, a Category 2 storm, was expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday and remain a “large and dangerous hurricane.”

“Hurricane Lee is forecast to pass offshore of southern New England on Saturday but its impacts will extend far from the storm’s center. Lee should bring rough surf, damaging winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts,” the NWS said in a hurricane statement.

The latest info suggests Hurricane #Lee will be a glancing blow for New England (except for Eastern Maine).



Heavy rain and windy conditions occur overnight through much of Saturday. High surf & some coastal flooding are likely. This should feel much like your typical Nor'easter. pic.twitter.com/70jRzyqsTo — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) September 13, 2023

Boston 25 meteorologist Tucker Antico likened Lee’s impacts on New England to a Nor’Easter.

“Heavy rain and windy conditions occur overnight through much of Saturday. High surf and some coastal flooding are likely. This should feel much like your typical Nor’easter,” Antico said.

The following are the primary hazards of concern with Lee, according to the NWS:

Rough surf - Ocean beaches will experience dangerous rip currents and beach erosion through the weekend. Rough seas will also pose a significant hazard to mariners.

Damaging wind - Winds will increase on Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm force winds are possible late Friday night and Saturday near the coast, where downed branches or trees are possible since trees are fully leafed and root systems may be weakened from saturated soils.

Flooding rainfall - Bands of heavy rain may result in flash flooding Friday night and Saturday, mainly near the coast. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in a short period of time.

Surge - Storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground level is possible along the northern coast of Barnstable County along Cape Cod Bay and along the northern coast of Nantucket.

Things will likely be different for Eastern Maine, where a hurricane watch was issued from Stonington to the U.S.-Canadian border.

In a statement, the Hurricane Center said, “Due to Lee’s large size, hazards will extend well away from the center, and there will be little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast,” the center said.

As Lee continues to move north, Hurricane Margot is also spinning in through Atlantic waters, last located about 790 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

