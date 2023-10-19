Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Image courtesy of NOAA

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Windward Islands, and forecasters are warning that it will bring heavy rainfall to the Lesser Antilles starting Friday.

In its 11 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was 530 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving west at 17 mph. The system has sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical storm winds extend outward as far as 140 miles from the storm's center, NHC officials said.

According to forecasters, tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions typically are possible within 48 hours.

Forecasters said the storm should demonstrate a westward motion at a slower speed through Thursday, adding that a turn toward the west-northwest is forecast for Thursday night.

After that, forecasters say, the system is expected to turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday. On that forecast track, the storm should move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

Through Saturday night, Tammy is expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, and some areas could even see as much as 10 inches, forecasters said. The British and U.S. Virgin Islands might see a maximum rainfall total of about 4 inches, forecasters said, adding that eastern Puerto Rico could experience the same.