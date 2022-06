Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa hit speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill with two long completions during the Miami Dolphins' minicamp practice Thursday. The third-year quarterback, aware that there are often questions — particularly on social media — about his arm strength and deep passing ability, went on the offensive about his abilities following the practice. “Yeah, if you saw the third-to-the-last play we had, I don’t know if I could throw the ball downfield still, but by my account I think that might have been a touchdown to Tyreek,” Tagovailoa said.