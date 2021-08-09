Tropical storm watches issued for Caribbean islands

·1 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands Monday evening for what soon could become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Watches were in effect for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, according to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Forecasters believe the disturbance heading toward the Lesser Antilles could become Tropical Storm Fred later Monday night. It has been more than a month since this year's fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 165 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh). It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).

The storm is forecast to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small-stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House fire erupts after woman douses man with liquid and ignites him, Texas cops say

    Witnesses say they saw a woman flee the scene, leaving her victims to burn inside.

  • Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

    Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of Monday, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane Center

  • Florida in the cone as tropical storm watches issued for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

    Much of the eastern Caribbean is under a tropical storm watch ahead of a disturbance that has a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred within a day or so. South Florida is also in the seven-day cone.

  • Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

    In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device. The FDA's decision was followed by the U.S. government pulling funding for the late-stage study, citing the fast-moving environment of vaccine development.

  • Headed to a Beach Wedding? These Dresses Were Made For Sandy Ceremonies

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: 'It was like a war between two countries'

    A long-running border dispute is affecting relations between two neighbouring Indian states.

  • The Best Commuter Bags For Short Trips And Long Walks

    As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, more non-essential workers will be trickling back into the workplace. If you're among them, we wouldn't be surprised if you've been re-considering your usual method of transportation — especially if it required taking the subway. If you're fortunate to live close enough to your office where riding a bike or walking is possible, then it may be time to invest in a bag that's better suited to your new commute. Whatever the trek from your

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • Cyclone watch: Rising Iowa St done with 'ghosts of the past'

    The arc of Mike Rose's college football career is a microcosm of Iowa State under Matt Campbell. Rose was an afterthought for most major-college recruiters when he was coming out of high school, and now he might be the best linebacker in the Big 12. The Cyclones were an afterthought for top prospects before Campbell's arrival, and now they're making a run at becoming the best team in the Big 12 with designs on making the College Football Playoff.

  • AD100 Designer Charles Zana Crafts a Chic London Apartment—Complete with a Jean Royère Ours Polaire Sofa

    And a skylight that looks like the Guggenheim rotunda

  • ‘Best meteor shower of year’ peaks this week. You may see 100 per hour — and fireballs

    “The Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers.”

  • Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ and ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Actress, Dead at 70

    Markie Post has died. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to ET. She was 70. Post, known for the hit TV shows ‘Night Court’ and ‘The Fall Guy,’ had been battling cancer for nearly four years. In a statement to Deadline, her family said in part, ‘But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.’

  • As gold prices fall, there’s still not enough gloom to trigger a buy signal

    Notwithstanding gold’s $100 plunge over the last week, we still don’t have a contrarian buy signal. Only when they do will a contrarian buy signal be forthcoming. The HGNSI in late June did briefly dip down far enough to enter into the zone of extreme bearishness, which I define to be in the lowest 10% of all past readings.

  • What was the worst offseason move in the Metropolitan Division?

    The Metropolitan Division looks very different than it did just a few weeks ago. Which team made the worst move of the offseason?

  • Tua Tagovailoa shares with NFL.com how he’s keeping perspective

    Tua Tagovailoa shares with NFL.com how he's keeping perspective

  • Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule

    The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks. Boeing said on Monday it fixed problems over the weekend on more of its 13 CST-100 Starliner propulsion system valves and inspections showed no signs of damage or external corrosion. Boeing said it was working with NASA and United Launch Alliance, its partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp, to confirm launch dates when the spacecraft is ready.

  • Parts apparently fell off plane that crashed in Minnesota

    Crucial pieces of a single-engine plane piloted by a Nebraska surgeon apparently fell off in flight before it crashed west of Minneapolis, killing him and two relatives, investigators say. The Mooney M20M crashed and burned late Saturday afternoon near a home about a block away from the downtown area of Victoria, a community of about 7,300 people, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Minneapolis. Relatives and employers identified those who died as Dr. James Edney, 72, of Omaha, Nebraska, who was piloting the plane, his stepson, Jacob Mertes, 42, and Jacob's wife, Dr. Sara Mertes, 37, both of Libby, Montana.

  • Conservatives furious as Psaki gets Vogue treatment ahead of Melania

    ‘Vogue hates conservative women more than they love fashion,’ says Fox&Friends co-host

  • 6 members of one Florida church died from COVID-19 in 10 days according to its pastor, who is encouraging people to get vaccinated

    "Four of them were under the age of 35. All of them were healthy and the only thing they had in common was they were not vaccinated," the pastor said.

  • S.Africa prosecutors, Zuma lawyers request corruption hearing delay

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Prosecutors and lawyers for South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma, who has been in hospital since Friday, have jointly asked a judge to postpone his scheduled appearance this week in a corruption trial, his foundation said on Monday. Zuma, whose jailing last month on a contempt of court case led to a wave of looting and unrest, was expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in an arms deal corruption case dating from his time as vice president. The 79-year-old is serving a 15-month sentence at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province but was moved to a hospital on Friday for medical observation.