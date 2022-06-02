Tropical storm watches issued for southern Florida
Tropical storm watches are in effect for both coasts of southern Florida as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. Tropical Storm Alex is expected to make landfall in Florida on Saturday.
At 4.0 seconds flat to 60 mph, Lightning is a very appropriate name.
The system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone One, is forecast to become a tropical depression or storm by Friday.
The Naples area is in the potential path of potential Tropical Storm Alex. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.
Two weeks after Florida lawmakers announced that they would approve $100 million in state spending for cancer research and treatment, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System broke ground Thursday on a new building designed to move the latest advancements in care from the laboratory to the patient.
Tropical Storm Alex could form as soon as late Friday or Friday night if it becomes a tropical depression Friday, according to the Hurricane Center.
RAIN IN JUNE? It happens but not very often. Here's when you can expect some wet weather in the Bay Area:
A new hurricane season forecast showed an increased likelihood of a hurricane coming close to or hitting Texas’s coast compared to a report issued earlier this year. The Thursday forecast from Colorado State University indicated a 59 percent likelihood of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall in Texas, up from 54 percent…
Are you ready for a lot of rain?
The remnants of Agatha remain disorganized.
An area of low pressure moves northeast from the Yucatan Peninsula after Hurricane Agatha falls apart. Officials warn of potential flooding.
The ghost-white creature hadn’t been seen in over 30 years, experts said.
Forecasters say a tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico during the first week of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, bringing some heavy rain to parts of Florida.
The 25-year-old woman was visiting the national park from Grove City, Ohio.
Ohio Edison, with the help of tree experts, has begun its area-wide tree-trimming work in an effort to keep electrical power running smoothly.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said it had enough resources available to meet forecast demand. That was not the case on May 13 when ERCOT was forced to urge customers to conserve energy after several power plants shut unexpectedly, causing real-time prices to briefly soar to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh). Extreme weather reminds Texans of the 2021 February freeze that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.
A tropical depression could develop by Friday. Heavy rainfall could spread across South Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.
After a slow start to spring, Toronto quickly caught up on the summer-like heat that other parts of the country have already seen this year, breaking a 78-year-old daily temperature record Tuesday as the daytime high hit 32.8°C.
Yes, Hurricane Katrina rapidly intensified after passing through the Loop Current in 2005. And even though it’s in a similar place this year, weather experts say not to worry or panic right now. Here’s why.
A fisherman helped a struggling mako shark that washed ashore near Point Lookout, New York, back into the water on May 30.
The National Hurricane Center tagged the disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Wave Invest 91-L. It now has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.