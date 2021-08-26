Tropical system in Caribbean threatens Gulf Coast
A powerful storm could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a tropical storm or hurricane this weekend.
Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. “Unfortunately, all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane as Gulf conditions are conducive for rapid intensification,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Tropical Storm Ida has formed and is likely to become a hurricane taking aim at the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday afternoon over the Caribbean Sea and has the potential to become a powerful hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and strike the northern Gulf Coast by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The Hurricane Center included unusually sobering wording for the first advisory on a storm, partly because the timing of landfall means there is only a few days for residents in the storm's potential path to prepare. Get market news worthy of your
Ida is currently forecasted to be a strong Category 2 at landfall. But forecasters always recommend that residents be prepared for one category above the forecast intensity.
Baltimore City police have arrested a mother after her two children were found dead Tuesday.
A mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in Southwest Baltimore.
U.S. officials reportedly provided the Taliban with a list of people to grant entry to at Hamid Karzai International Airport — a decision with potentially deadly consequences.
The powerful storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by Saturday.
President Biden addressed the nation Thursday after learning that dozens of people, including U.S. service members, were killed by ISIS suicide bombers in Afghanistan. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini and CBS News Radio correspondent Steve Dorsey join ""Red and Blue"" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest on the ground in Kabul. Then, Politico's national correspondent Meridith McGraw and Buzzfeed News' national political reporter Kadia Goba discuss the reaction from lawmakers, and a report that the Biden administration gave the Taliban a list of names of people in need of evacuation.
The decision to allow Nicole Kidman into Hong Kong without quarantine, ironically so that she may begin filming on the Amazon Prime TV series <i>Expats</i>, has sparked outrage and is a cringeworthy case of white privilege, argues Chandran Nair
Ida expected to form in next two days, National Hurricane Center says
A project to reinforce the Millennium tower foundation came to a halt after it was found the building had sunk an inch The Millennium tower, the tallest residential building in San Francisco, has sunk an additional inch since a reinforcing project began. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP San Francisco’s notorious sinking luxury high-rise is still sinking, even amid a $100m project designed to fix the issue. Work to reinforce the foundation of Millennium tower in the city’s downtown came to a halt this
Matthew Stafford only played in 22 prime-time games with the Lions. He'll play in five this year, which has the QB excited.
Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced on Monday to more than 5 months in prison for burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a pro-Trump demonstration last December.
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to post big gains for the week, on worries about supply disruptions as energy companies began shutting production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a possible hurricane forecast to hit on the weekend. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.22 a barrel. "Energy traders are pushing crude prices higher in anticipation of disruptions in output in the Gulf of Mexico and on growing expectations OPEC+ might resist raising output given the recent Delta variant impact over crude demand," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.
AccuWeather's hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski says Tropical Storm Ida will pass over deep, very warm water after crossing over Cuba, allowing the storm to rapidly strengthen before hitting the Gulf Coast.
The dam breaks in Afghanistan
The Justice Department has forced a major Chinese-owned newspaper's U.S. subsidiary to register as a foreign agent, records show.Why it matters: The DOJ has stepped up scrutiny of foreign-owned media in recent years, and its demand that Sing Tao U.S. register as a foreign agent comes amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing over the latter's influence efforts in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: Sing T