Will tropical system in Gulf bring rain to North Texas? Weather service weighs in.

The peak of hurricane season is here, and tropical weather in the Gulf Coast is set to bring several inches of rain to parts of South Texas from Monday through Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms for potential tropical cyclone development in the Gulf of Mexico for Monday and Tuesday. A tropical storm warning was issued Monday morning for portions of South Texas.

The center forecast an 80% chance of a tropical depression or storm developing as it approaches the Gulf’s western coastline. Cities from Port Lavaca to Brownsville could see two to three inches of rainfall with some areas receiving five or more inches.

Will tropical weather in South Texas bring rain up north?

South Texas is forecast to see rain this week, but it won’t move up north to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Any tropical storm activity and rain will move west with no impacts to North Texas, Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist, said. That’s bad news for much of the state that is experiencing drought conditions. Nearly half of Texas was under severe, extreme or exceptional drought as of Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 100s for the Fort Worth area this week.

As of Monday, we’ve had 40 days of 100 degrees or higher in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, which ranks 2023 as 10th for the number of triple-digit days in a calendar year.

The highest number was recorded in 2011 with 71 total 100-degree days, according to the weather service.