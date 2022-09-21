Tropical wave could pose a threat to the Gulf Coast next week
A tropical wave near South America may end up being a danger to millions of Americans if the storm survives the coming days.
The tropics are heating up with multiple systems we are tracking in the Atlantic. Fiona is still a Category 3 Hurricane pulling away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and will get close to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday as a major hurricane. Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the central Atlantic today but is not a threat to the US. Another tropical wave in the southern Atlantic will likely push into the Caribbean and eventually could make it into the Gulf of Mexico. But we'll have several days to watch it.
The system will likely strengthen in the Caribbean this week. Long range models, which can change, show a major hurricane by late next week. Here’s more.
STORY: Fiona made landfall there on Sunday afternoon, dumping up to 30 inches (76.2 cm) of rain in some areas.Nearly 90% of Puerto Rico remained without power on Monday, according to Poweroutage.us. Officials said it would take days to reconnect the whole island of 3.3 million people.Meanwhile, many Guanica residents had trekked further north to the city of Yauco seeking gasoline for generators and other supplies. A plantain farm on the island's southwestern coast took a major hit from the storm. On Monday, the farm's plantain trees were largely flattened with bunches of fruit strewn across the ground.
Your tropical update with meteorologist Devon Lucie
The seventh tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Gaston, formed Tuesday over the north-central Atlantic — but far from land.
AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled the Turks and Caicos Tuesday morning as a Category 3 storm and poses a threat to Bermuda and parts of eastern Canada later this week, and are cautioning about new development in the Atlantic basin that could be a danger to the mainland United States late in the month. After the Atlantic basin was virtually dormant throughout August, the month of September has been crackling with tropical
