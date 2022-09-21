Tropical wave could pose a threat to the Gulf Coast next week

KRIV

The tropics are heating up with multiple systems we are tracking in the Atlantic. Fiona is still a Category 3 Hurricane pulling away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and will get close to Bermuda late Thursday into Friday as a major hurricane. Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the central Atlantic today but is not a threat to the US. Another tropical wave in the southern Atlantic will likely push into the Caribbean and eventually could make it into the Gulf of Mexico. But we'll have several days to watch it.