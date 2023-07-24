2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

Update:

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that it is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Disturbance 1

A tropical wave is several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

Although the system has not become any better organized since Sunday, there remains the possibility for some slow development during the next several days as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Whether it develops or not, it could bring heavy rains and strong gusty winds across the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

There is a 20% chance it could develop into a system in the next two days.

Disturbance 2

A week trough of low pressure is located several hundred miles south of Bermuda.

Conditions could lead to the system’s gradual development as it moves toward the southeastern United States coast later this week and into the weekend.

There is a 20% chance it could develop into a system in the next week.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that although the models indicate that it has a low chance of further development, he will continue to monitor it as it moves west, south of Bermuda.

He said another wave off the coast of Africa will also need to be watched this week.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Don has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

Previous story:

Channel 9 meteorologists are keeping an eye on two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Don has been slowly moving through the northern Atlantic over the last week.

Don is forecast to drastically weaken Monday and could become a post-tropical system before the end of the day.

Another system is a tropical wave near the Caribbean called Invest 95-L.

That system remains a weak low-presser system that is very disorganized.

The wave could see some gradual development this week.

The system has around a 20% chance of tropical formation.

