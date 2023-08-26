Tropical Weather Forecast - August 25, 2023

Trouble could be brewing for the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Invest 93-L is now over the NW Caribbean with a high 80% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next 7 days. It should pass through the Yucatan Channel this weekend and emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday. Models take it up towards the northern Florida Coast by Tuesday. Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to grow into a hurricane early next week as it brushes by Bermuda. A few other tropical waves in the central Atlantic are being monitored for development.

