Tropical Weather Forecast - November 13, 2021
The tropics in the Atlantic are all quiet and nothing is expected to form over the five days.
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. The first dose of wintry precipitation is expected in the mountains above 2,000 feet from western and northeastern Pennsylvania to northern New England into Sat
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.
West Palm Beach has experienced below average temperatures for most of November with a cool front promising more chilly weather this weekend.
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
An elite but often-underwater beach town at the Jersey Shore is looking for its own solutions to back bay flooding, deciding it can't wait for state and federal officials to agree on a fix. Bay Head is studying options to prevent, or at least reduce, incidents of so-called “sunny day” flooding caused by tides and rising sea levels, as well as major storm-related floods. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have proposed a massive $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding along the shore.
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding as early as Saturday night. "While the main zone of precipitation will target southwestern British Columbia initially, the atmospheric river of moisture is expected to wobble southward into Washington during the day on Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Similar to the event that occu
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest. Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday an
Heavy rains were expected to continue through Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland said.
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.
FOX 13 Morning News is at the scene of the Puyallup River near Orting as major flooding is expected.
The National Weather Service in Burlington says Vermont's winter weather will be impacted by a pattern emerging for the second year in a row: La Niña.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe is set to get its first cold spell of the winter season, putting the continent’s already scant energy supplies under pressure.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisTemperatures are set to drop starting next week, with parts of Italy forecast to experience wea
Snow showers are expected to move out of Wisconsin on Friday. Attention then turns to a storm system moving out of Canada that will bring more snow.
The average price for unleaded in greater Redding was $4.651 on Saturday, breaking previous records of $4.64 on Wednesday and $4.62 set in June 2008.