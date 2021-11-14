Tropical Weather Forecast - November 13, 2021

AccuWeather

A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. The first dose of wintry precipitation is expected in the mountains above 2,000 feet from western and northeastern Pennsylvania to northern New England into Sat