Tropical Weather Forecast - November 4, 2021
Tropical Storm Wanda is beginning to weaken as it moves toward the northeast. The remnants will eventually approach Ireland and England.
Tropical Storm Wanda is beginning to weaken as it moves toward the northeast. The remnants will eventually approach Ireland and England.
Local forecasts range from warmer days to significantly below average temperatures and blizzards.
Expecting a holiday sweater this gift-giving season?
The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of snow near the shores of the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books at one weather station in Michigan. Snow totals topped 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day
The "Sphinx," the United Kingdom's longest-latching patch of snow, located in the Scottish Highlands, has melted away for only the eighth time in 300 years.
Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky, has used a Japanese Elm tree, and a special "secret formula" to predict winter weather for the coming year.
Mount Mitchell State Park closed Nov. 3, too.
On this day in weather history, Great Alaskan earthquake registered a 7.9 magnitude.
November is beginning the same way October ended in the Northwest: stormy. AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm train is likely to keep chugging through the region for at least several more days. This stormy pattern is sending much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and mountain snow to areas from the Pacific Northwest to Northern California. Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have recorded measurable rain on the first three days of the new month. With the next storm moving ashore on
The calendar is running out of pages and a new year is less than two months away, but 2021 still has some intriguing astronomy events to offer, including twin meteor showers. Both the Northern Taurid and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak during the first half of November, and each event will carry the possibility of unleashing dazzling fireballs across the nighttime sky. November is one of the better months to view meteor activity from the Northern Hemisphere, the American Meteor Society (AMS)
On Thursday, nearly 50 million people woke up under frost and freeze alerts stretching from New Mexico to New England.
Unlike other shortages, a food crisis is “a matter of life or death,” says Svein Tore Holsether.
“It literally makes you sick to your stomach when you see it.”
The animal was sedated on Wednesday for the journey home, the Monmouth County SPCA wrote on its social media pages.
The second-largest ice sheet in the world has lost 3.5 trillion tons of ice in the past decade, and more could be in store by the end of the century.
Rocky, a pit bull, is seen on surveillance video chasing the large cat up a hill behind the house into the woods. He suffered eight puncture wounds needing 30 stitches, but his family says he's a hero.
“They keep coming. They could do some serious damage to the car right now.”
National Park Service investigators are seeking tips & photos from the public to aid in the investigation of a Oct. 9 homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The stormy pattern is locked into B.C. for the foreseeable future, with rounds of heavy rain continuing through much of this week -- possibly totalling 300 mm in some places.
Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma are telling people who live near an erupting volcano to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash that has forced the cancellation of flights and school classes. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, which is part of Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, has been spewing lava, ash and gases for more than six weeks. Local air quality is “extremely unfavorable” because of high levels of small particles in the air, emergency services belonging to the Canary Islands government said in a statement late Tuesday.
America's busiest ports are clogged with containers because of a breakdown in the supply chain network. Truckers are struggling to ease the backlog.