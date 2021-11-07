Tropical Weather Forecast - November 7, 2021

Reuters

Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began took off for the United States on Monday as it lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world for the best part of two years. The travel ban, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada. The United States lagged many other countries in lifting the curbs, made possible by the rollout of vaccines despite rising infections in many countries and critical to reviving tourism around the globe.