Tropical Weather Forecast - November 7, 2021
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Matthew Cappucci has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, November 8
I am presumably smarter than the cat, I have greater manual dexterity, and I know how to use tools. So why did I lose this battle so decisively?
Travellers excited at the prospect of seeing family and friends for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began took off for the United States on Monday as it lifted travel restrictions slapped on much of the world for the best part of two years. The travel ban, first imposed in early 2020, had barred access to non-U.S. citizens travelling from 33 countries - including China, India and much of Europe - and had also restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada. The United States lagged many other countries in lifting the curbs, made possible by the rollout of vaccines despite rising infections in many countries and critical to reviving tourism around the globe.
U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from Mexico, Canada, 31 other countries
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A giddy President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill as a "once in a generation" investment and predicted a broader social safety net plan will be approved despite tense negotiations. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in the White House State Dining Room about 12 hours after moderate and progressive Democrats in the House of Representative overcame internal bickering and delivered the president his biggest legislative win thus far. "Finally, infrastructure week," Biden said with a chuckle.
There are more participants than from any single country, a study shared with the BBC suggests.
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King gives the latest in the tropics.
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo tweeted an article claiming allegations against her dad were a “manufactured”
“They have mosh pits — I’m used to that,” one festivalgoer told BuzzFeed News. “This was something completely different. I mean, nothing could’ve prepared me for this.”View Entire Post ›
Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel said Friday that the GOP’s success in this week’s elections in Virginia showed that the party’s get-out-the-vote efforts have been successful.
Those figures are up from the 428,006,540 vaccine doses administered by Nov. 4, out of 531,287,645 doses delivered, the CDC said. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 23.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
You don’t see the cops on the track every day…
The House finally broke through delays to pass the $1.2 trillion bill and cleared a path toward passage of a $1.85 trillion social spending bill.
Final score picks and explanations from dozens of people who follow UK, Duke or cover college basketball nationally.
NASCAR repudiated its association with“Let's go, Brandon,” the political rallying cry being used as an insult directed at President Joe Biden.
Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.