Tropicana employees could see big payout once hotel closes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An iconic Las Vegas Strip hotel that’s been around since the 1950s will soon shutter for good, impacting hundreds of employees.

However, employees at the Tropicana Hotel will not leave empty-handed. Some could walk away with nearly $60,000 in severance pay.

“In Las Vegas, hotels are bought and sold on a regular basis. New projects are welcomed to Las Vegas, but workers can’t be discarded like an old shoe,” Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union 226 Ted Pappageorge explained.

The Tropicana Hotel will shut down on April 2, making way for the construction of a new resort and the Las Vegas A’s ballpark.

On Monday, in a news conference held over Zoom, Pappageorge said the union and the owners of the Tropicana Hotel agreed to a new deal in December.

It includes severance that pays laid-off employees $2,000 for each year they’ve worked at the hotel. This could mean up to $40,000 to $60,000 for some.

“It’s a significant part of that workforce that has been working there for decades,” Pappageorge said.

Employees also have the option of taking a lower payout and being one of the first considered for employment at the newly built resort.

Both the Tropicana Hotel and Bally’s Corporation, which owns the property, sent out statements on Monday.

“Bally’s looks forward to the development of a new resort and ballpark that will be built in its place and will become a new landmark,” Bally’s President George Papanier said.

The Tropicana Las Vegas in its statement said:

“While this is a great opportunity for the company, it comes with a bittersweet feeling as this means that operations at the Tropicana Las Vegas will shut down for redevelopment,” Tropicana Vice President and General Manager Arik Knowles said.

Nevada lawmakers approved $380 million in taxpayer money last year to fund the $1.5 billion stadium.

“We didn’t know it was going to happen this soon. but the company had been upfront that their plan was clear. that they had made a decision to close,” Pappageorge said.

According to Bally’s statement, it is still waiting for the A’s ballpark design to be finalized, which will accelerate its master plan for a new resort.

This will be the fourth time the Athletics have moved since their inception.

Pappageorge said its contract with the Tropicana Hotel carries over into the new resort that’s built, but it won’t cover the stadium. The union does, however, have an agreement with the A’s on union recognition.

