Tropics remain eerily quiet in the Atlantic

Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Germany expressed regret on Monday that Tehran had not responded positively to European proposals to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, underlining the dim prospects for a deal soon, as Israel urged action to stop Iran becoming a nuclear armed state. Two days after European powers said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions over the deal, Iran said it was ready to continue cooperating with U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). But it also urged the IAEA "not to yield Israel's pressure" over Tehran's nuclear activities and revealed a drone capable of hitting cities in Israel, which has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy fails to save the deal.