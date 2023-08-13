Trotwood man arrested in Texas after K9 locates 25.8 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

A Trotwood man was arrested in Texas earlier this week after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department K9 Unit stopped Brandon Lee White, 39, of Trotwood, for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of NW Stallings Drive.

During the traffic stop, officers gained consent to search the vehicle.

NPD’s newest K9, Hamer, also alerted on the vehicle that White was driving, according to the police department.

During the narcotics investigation, the police department says officers located 25.8 pounds of cocaine in an after-market storage compartment within the vehicle.

White was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a Felony 1 charge of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

