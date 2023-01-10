Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting

A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend.

Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Police were called to Miami Valley Hospital in regards to a shooting male victim arriving at the hospital on Jan. 7.

The man told officers that he was involved in an altercation with Persons over the way the victim was talking to Persons’ sister, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

At one point, the victim claimed to tell Persons, “Well, if you gonna pop me then just do it.” The man said it was then that Persons stepped back and shot at him, hitting him in the hip.

Persons was arrested the same day and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Court records indicate that Persons plead not guilty to charges Tuesday morning.

He remains booked in jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.