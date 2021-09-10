Trotwood man charged in deadly shooting at Dayton apartment

Sep. 10—A Trotwood man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the shooting of a woman at her Dayton apartment last week.

Lerone Wesley McKenzie, 42, was charged with four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 2, Dayton police and medics responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue on a reported shooting.

A 911 caller told dispatch he saw a woman running down the street yelling a woman was shot, according to dispatch records. He reportedly turned and saw two women and a man getting into a red truck and driving away.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Jovan Patterson dead.

The initial investigation indicated that Patterson knew the suspect, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

The department confirmed earlier this week that a suspect had been arrested and detained, but that further investigation was needed before charges could be filed.

Police did not release the name of the suspect at that time.

"It was learned that Ms. Patterson was shot and killed by Mr. Lerone McKenzie," an court affidavit read. A witness reportedly identified McKenzie as the suspect.

McKenzie was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 7:39 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records. He was arrested at his home on Broadbrush Drive in Trotwood.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or how McKenzie and Patterson knew each other.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.