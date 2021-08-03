Trotwood man found guilty of murder in Kettering man's shooting death

Aug. 3—A jury found a 26-year-old Trotwood man guilty of murder for shooting and killing another during an armed robbery in September 2019 at a Kettering condominium.

Dylan Dugan was convicted Friday after a five-day trial in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of 18 counts of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault, each with three-year gun specifications that will add prison time at sentencing.

Dugan was charged in the Sept. 18, 2019 death of Mitchel "Max" Miller, 28.

He was charged along with Marcus Casey, Deverono Somerset, Terrence Bogan and Khanaei Head in the case, but Dugan is the only to go on trial.

Prosecutors said four of the men stormed into the apartment to rob Miller, who sold drugs, with masks on. Two men had guns and they took what they wanted from the condo in the 5600 block of East Coach Drive in Kettering. Miller was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Nobody had to die," prosecutors said during opening arguments. "But the defendant Dylan Dugan had a different idea altogether. And as all the others are running out the door, and things are starting to quiet down, Dugan fires one shot directly at Max."

The defense for Dugan said Monday during their portion of opening arguments that prosecutors have no evidence that Dugan was the one who shot the gun that killed Miller.

"None of the witnesses are going to be able to identify Dylan Dugan," the defense said.

The defense said that Dugan's co-defendants pinned the blame on Dugan to help themselves with their own legal troubles.

A sentencing date for Dugan has not yet been set.