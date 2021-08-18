Trotwood man gets 30 years to life in deadly Kettering shooting

Aug. 18—A Trotwood man convicted in a deadly shooting denied firing the fatal shot even as he apologized Tuesday to the victim's family.

Dylan A. Dugan, 26, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in the death of 28-year-old Kettering man Mitchel "Max" Miller, 28.

He is one of four men who have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the Sept. 18, 2019, robbery and homicide.

Four men wearing masks stormed into a condo in the 5600 block of East Coach Drive to rob Miller. Two of the suspects were armed with guns and took what they wanted, according to prosecutors.

Dugan pistol-whipped Dugan and then shot him before leaving, prosecutors said.

"Nobody had to die," prosecutors said during opening arguments in Dugan's trial in July. "But the defendant Dylan Dugan had a different idea altogether. And as all the others are running out the door, and things are starting to quiet down, Dugan fires one shot directly at Max."

Dugan's defense argued that the prosecution had no evidence that Dugan was the person who fired the gun that killed Miller and that the co-defendants blamed Dugan to help with their cases.

A jury on July 30 found Dugan guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault, each with three-year gun specifications.

During the Tuesday hearing in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Wiseman, Dugan addressed Miller's family, telling them that he couldn't imagine losing a child.

"I'm sorry you lost your son, I'm sorry you have to deal with this," Dugan said.

"I'm a man of honor, a man of truth ... I'm sorry you lost your son, but it wasn't me," he said.

Dugan's father gave a victim impact statement during the hearing and said that his son was a caring man who didn't deserve to die. He said his family will be affected forever because of his death.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors ahead of the hearing, Dugan faced up to 71 years in prison in connection to the crimes. They said audio of the killing was captured on a security camera and asked the judge to give Dugan the maximum.

Story continues

"Defendant has never once shown any remorse for his horrific actions, which is entirely consistent with his conduct on September 19, 2019, Max Miller's final day on earth," prosecutors said. "Defendant has never once acted contrite or taken ownership for the indescribable pain he caused, and now, in addition to never getting to see or speak to Max ever again, Max's family has to live with Max's dying screams ringing in their heads."

Dugan was one of five people charged in the deadly robbery that took place in September 2019. Terrence L. Bogan Jr., Khanaei E. Head, Deverono J. Somerset and Marcus J. Thomas-Casey all were convicted of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Bogan and Head, both 20, were sentenced to 12 years in prison; Thomas-Casey, 21, was sentenced to 15 years. and Somerset will be sentenced at a later date.