Trotwood man gets 30 years to life in deadly Kettering shooting

Aug. 17—A Trotwood man found guilty of shooting and killing a man during an armed robbery in Kettering was sentenced to prison Tuesday morning.

A judge sentenced Dylan Dugan to 30 years to life in prison in the death of 28-year-old Mitchel "Max" Miller, 28.

Dugan is one of five people charged in the deadly robbery. Marcus Casey, Deverono Somerset, Terrence Bogan and Khanaei Head were also charged in the case, but Dugan was the only one to go to trial.

On Sept. 18, 2019, four men wearing masks reportedly attempted to Miller at a condo in the 5600 block of East Coach Drive. Two of the suspects were armed with guns and took what they wanted, according to prosecutors.

"Nobody had to die," prosecutors said during opening arguments in Dugan's trial in July. "But the defendant Dylan Dugan had a different idea altogether. And as all the others are running out the door, and things are starting to quiet down, Dugan fires one shot directly at Max."

Dugan's defense argued that the prosecution had no evidence that Dugan was the person who fired the gun that killed Miller and that the co-defendants blamed Dugan to help with their cases.

A jury found Dugan guilty of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault, each with three-year gun specifications.