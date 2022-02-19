Trotwood man indicted in 19-year-old woman's death

Feb. 18—A Trotwood man was indicted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in Dayton earlier this month.

A grand jury indicted Quintin Lamar Clemons, 38, on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Clemons is accused of shooting and killing Destiny Davis of Lima on Feb. 8 on North Alder Street in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. after a woman called 911 and said her friend was shot in a possible drive-by, according to dispatch records. Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall later said the investigation revealed the shooting was not a drive-by, but took place while people were outside.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Davis, with a gunshot wound, Hall said. She died at the scene.

An investigation determined Clemons arrived in a vehicle, got out and opened fire toward the victim, according to the prosecutor's office. He then reportedly fled on foot.

Police initially identified Clemons as a person of interest, but he was arrested and charged days later. He is being held in he Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to the prosecutor's office.