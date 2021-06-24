Trotwood man indicted on multiple rape charges

Jun. 24—A 44-year-old Trotwood man was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges in a sexual assault case.

Joshua M. Marcum is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to a county grand jury report.

The charges stem from a June 12 sexual assault reported in Trotwood, court records show.

Marcum is held on $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his June 13 arrest by Trotwood police.