Trotwood man jailed in Dayton shooting

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 14—A Trotwood man wanted for allegedly shooting another man in the neck and arm earlier this month is now in the Montgomery County Jail.

Rene Laennec Reese, 45, is charged with four counts of felonious assault, filed in Dayton Municipal Court. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Reese is accused of shooting a 38-year-old Dayton man the evening of April 3 after he was asked to leave the other man's apartment in the 100 block of Park Drive in Dayton.

The victim was shot twice: one bullet struck his upper left arm and the second struck his neck and hit his esophagus, according to an affidavit. The victim was in critical but stable condition following the shooting, Miami Valley Hospital staff told police.

The victim said Reese stayed at his apartment for three days but then he asked him to leave. He was putting Reese's belongings in the hallway when he said Reese shot him so he ran from the apartment to get away, the court document stated.

