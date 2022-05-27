Trotwood man sentenced to jail in crash that killed 73-year-old Dayton woman

May 27—A Trotwood man is serving a jail sentence following a three-car crash in January that killed a 73-year-old Dayton woman.

Cordell Bozeman, 22, was sentenced Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court to 180 days in jail with 120 days suspended. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, had his driver's license suspended for three years and ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs, according to court records.

Bozeman previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor. A second charge of vehicular manslaughter, also a misdemeanor, was withdrawn, records show.

Bozeman was headed north at Sept. 27, 2021, in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on North Gettysburg Avenue when he ran the red light at the intersection with Prescott Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The Pontiac struck a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt headed west on Prescott Avenue that was driven by Virginia Trayvick.

The impact forced the Chevrolet into a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 43-year-old Harrison Twp. man that was in the left turn lane on North Gettysburg Avenue, the report stated.

Trayvick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bozeman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and the Hyundai driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North to be treated for minor injuries.