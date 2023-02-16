Trotwood man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for federal drug crimes

A Trotwood man is going to spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to federal drug crimes.

Rasean Piner, 35, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute bulk amounts of narcotics.

Dayton Police executed a search warrant at Piner’s Patrick Street residence in May 2021. There, they found drug paraphernalia and processing equipment in the kitchen, according to court documents.

“In total, officers seized more than 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 842 grams of cocaine and approximately 42 grams of fentanyl,” a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said.

A gun and more than $8,000 were also found in the residence. Some of the money was even hidden in the bathroom wall.

Piner agreed to a plea deal a year later and admitted to possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.







