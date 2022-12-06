Trotwood man shares footage of woman he says broke into his home; Leaving blood and glass everywhere

A Trotwood homeowner is sharing what he captured on camera after a woman broke into his home and left blood and glass everywhere.

Jhamari Smith-Bryant showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik videos of what he got home to on Monday.

The homeowner told us the woman broke a side window and crawled in. He said the broken glass cut her, and she dripped blood all over the inside.

“I’m concerned by how much blood I saw...” Smith-Bryant said, referring to the blood on the floor and coving his child’s chair.

“And I see a bricklaying in my bedroom on the floor along with the glass that it went through.”

>>FIRST REPORT: ‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in

Smith-Bryant tells us nothing was stolen from his home.

From security camera footage and he said it captured the woman walking in front of the home and to the side with what looks like the same brick used for the break-in.

“It is who it is… It’s not much else I can do but go with the flow now,” Smith-Bryant said.

The surveillance video helped Trotwood Police find the suspect, and Smith-Bryant said he knows her well.

“I don’t even want to put her out there to where she’s a bad person. But when you do something like this, I mean, what are painting yourself to be?”

Smith-Bryant told us last he heard the suspect was still in the hospital.







