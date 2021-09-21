Trotwood man surrenders to SWAT team after domestic violence call

Sep. 21—A Trotwood man surrendered Monday evening to the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team that responded to a domestic violence report.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said Monday was not the first time police were called to the same house in the 100 block of Northhampton Avenue, and that the reason was similar to previous calls.

"A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours," Wilson said.

He did not name the suspect, but said police are familiar with the man is in his late 20s.

"We have been here before on similar incidents. That's why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out," the chief said.

Trotwood police surrounded the home, and the suspect came out of the house not long after the SWAT team that assembled started knocking on the door, Wilson said.

He was taken into custody without incident and now faces numerous charges.

"We're looking at a multitude of charges, possibly kidnapping, definitely felonious assault, domestic violence," he said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that Wilson said were not life-threatening.