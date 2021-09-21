Trotwood man surrenders to SWAT team after domestic violence call

Sep. 21—A Trotwood man surrendered Monday evening to the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team that responded to a domestic violence report.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said Monday was not the first time police were called to the same house in the 100 block of North Northampton Avenue, and that the reason was similar to previous calls.

"A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours," Wilson said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that Wilson said were not life-threatening.

Police are familiar with the suspect, described as a man in his late 20s.

"We have been here before on similar incidents. That's why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out," Wilson said.

Trotwood police surrounded the home, and the suspect came out of the house not long after the SWAT team that assembled started knocking on the door, Wilson said.

He was taken into custody without incident and now faces numerous charges.

"We're looking at a multitude of charges, possibly kidnapping, definitely felonious assault, domestic violence," he said.

Although police did not name the suspect, Montgomery County Jail records show that Edwin A. Shively IV was arrested at 102 N. Northampton Ave. in Trotwood and booked into the jail at 7:59 p.m. on suspicion of kidnaping. Formal charges have not been filed against him.

Montgomery County court records show that Shively has had felony cocaine possession convictions in 2005 and 2006, and that in September 2008 he pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor Trotwood case of attempt to commit an offense, which was reduced from failure to comply. He also has misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of property and a minor drug possession offense, records show.