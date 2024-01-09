Trotwood officer, suspect remain hospitalized after crash, shooting on U.S. 35

A Trotwood Police officer and suspect remain in the hospital after a pursuit and shooting on U.S. 35 on Monday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that at approximately 10:54 a.m. on Monday, Trotwood police were dispatched to a pedestrian accident at the Voyager Village mobile home park.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said that the officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and expected to survive.

He did not say how badly hurt the suspect was.

Chief Wilson said at a news conference Monday afternoon that upon arrival, crews located a female victim who had been hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

While crews were rendering aid to the victim, Wilson said the suspect drove past police at a high rate of speed and pointed a “long weapon” at them.

Trotwood officers then attempted to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued east onto Third Street and US 35 where he began swerving into oncoming traffic.

The suspect turned right onto US 35 and continued to head east, which is when multiple agencies joined the pursuit and attempted to stop-stick the vehicle.

The suspect made a U-turn at Abbey Avenue at US 35 and began heading west on US 35. Wilson said the suspect began firing at officers from his moving vehicle.

At the intersection of Liscum Drive and US 35, the driver traveled across all lanes of travel and hit both a Trotwood Police cruiser and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle head-on.

U.S. 35 was closed for several hours following the crash and shooting at Liscum Drive but reopened after 8 p.m. Monday.

Wilson said multiple shots were fired by police at that time, and the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Photos provided to News Center 7 by witnesses show a Trotwood police cruiser under a pickup truck. The pickup truck appears to be riddled with bullets.

Dayton police are asking anyone who saw anything or has video of the incident to send it their way at DPDMediaRequests@daytonohio.gov.

You can also submit any information to the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation by calling 1-855-BCI-OHIO or 1-800- 224-6446 or visiting their website.