Trotwood police: Missing toddler thought to be in 'imminent danger' found safe

May 11—Trotwood police are investigating a missing critical case after a missing toddler believe to be in "imminent danger" was found safe Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a 1 1/2 -year-old boy was reported missing. The boy was in the care of his grandfather, who did not bring the items needed to properly care for the toddler, according to police.

Multiples attempts at contacting the grandfather were reportedly unsuccessful.

Wednesday morning, Trotwood police sent a press release asking for help locating the boy, but sent an update shortly after saying the boy was found safely around 9:45 a.m.

"We believed the child was in imminent danger due to the bank account being drained, no items to care for the child and the cell phone being turned off," the press release read.

The grandfather is being taken into custody, according to police.

