Trotwood police to be outfitted with body cameras for the first time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
India Duke, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 22—Trotwood is joining a number of area cities that have chosen to purchase body cameras for their police departments.

Trotwood City Council recently voted to spend $81,170 to buy 40 body cameras and accessories for its officers.

The measure comes more than a month after a police involved shooting that left 25-year-old Andrew Hogan dead and three Trotwood officers were placed on administrative leave. However, the move to outfit officers with body cameras is not in response to the shooting; the purchase was in the works long before the incident, Mayor Mary McDonald said.

"The time of legislation happened coincidentally," she said.

The council members voted unanimously for the resolution, saying body cameras are needed because the city recognizes the value of video evidence to both law enforcement personnel and citizens.

"In a recent poll our community has given the Trotwood Police Department at 94% approval rating. We are extremely proud of the trust," McDonald said. "I believe the cameras are the best way possible to assure everyone of interest when there is a question relating to police-citizen interactions."

Police were called on a Friday night in February to a shoplifting complaint to the Speedway gas station at 5010 Olive Road. The suspect left before police arrived and was headed west on Shiloh Springs Road. Officers found the suspect, later identified as Hogan, about a block away near Kensington Apartment Complex, according to a release from the department.

During a press conference, Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said Hogan struck one of the officers during the incident and that officers used pepper spray on Hogan, who reportedly refused to follow orders before he ran to the 700 block of Kelford Place.

While waiting for additional units to respond, Hogan left an apartment with a knife in his hand and was fatally shot.

Since last year, the NAACP Dayton chapter has demanded police officers wear body cameras when responding to situations.

"We definitely think it's a step in the right direction. That goes along with the eight point pan that we launched last year in 2020. We are still calling on other police departments throughout Montgomery County, Ohio to follow suit and do the same prior to something happening in their respective communities," said Derrick Forward president of NAACP Dayton Unit. "We applaud the city of Trotwood for exercising leadership and taking quick decisive action to get the body cams in spite of financial concerns."

Wilson didn't respond to requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Discretionary Spending on the Rise, Anxiety Declines, Deloitte Survey Finds

    Overall, the survey found many consumers plan to avoid congregating with strangers and continue to consume at home.

  • America’s Farm Belt Looks Safe From Latest U.S.-China Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- High-level talks between Beijing and Washington may have broken down into bickering, but American farmers are still selling boatloads of corn to Chinese importers.The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced almost 4 million metric tons of corn sales to China last week. That’s on top of 5 million tons sold in January and February, or more than five times the amount a year earlier.It just goes to show what some farmers have long been hoping for: When China needs to make big purchases of crops like corn, the country will have little choice but to do business with the U.S.“As long as the U.S. is the most competitively priced source, trade with China will be outside the noise of politics,” Ken Morrison, a St. Louis-based independent commodity trader, said by email.The market may get fresh indications of where trade relations are headed following U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s discussion with his Chinese counterpart Monday night.TikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTakeDuring Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the Asian superpower’s appetite for American crops slowed as the world’s biggest buyer of corn and soybeans turned to Brazil to meet demand. But that also corresponded to a time when Chinese hogs were being ravaged by deadly African swine fever, curbing the need for livestock feed.Now that the pig herd is being rebuilt, demand is on the upswing again. Plus, it’s coming at a time when South American farmers have suffered through some adverse weather and China has depleted its corn stockpiles.As a result, China, the world’s No. 1 pork producer, has bought a record amount of corn this season, and soybean purchases are running at the highest level in USDA data going back to 1991. That’s sent futures for the commodities to multi-year highs.New StudyA new analysis from Iowa State University shows that the Asian country’s reported pig losses last year were larger than the official figures indicated. Scott Irwin, an agriculture economist at University of Illinois, said the report’s findings should translate into “large demand for both corn and soybean meal as the herd recovers for real into 2022.”As far as U.S.-China trade relations, there’s speculation that the most recent flurry of corn purchases could portend well for upcoming negotiations.“It’s interesting that the purchases happened the week of the meeting,” said John Baize, an independent agriculture trade analyst based outside of Washington. “China wanted to send a positive signal,” he said.“They are very good at timing things.”Baize, who also advises the U.S. Soybean Export Council, said he thinks the corn sales to China that the USDA reported last week represented fresh demand, rather than bookings that were made previously and then just switched to American sellers.Still, China in 2020 fell short of meeting its pledge to buy $36.5 billion in American agricultural goods during the first year of the phase-one trade deal. Baize and others said they expect robust demand to continue, and that will benefit grain markets even if the country again doesn’t quite meet its commitment, which for 2021 is about $43.5 billion.“The bottom line is China needs to buy a lot of grain,” said Dan Cekander, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in central Illinois. “It would take something pretty severe to stop China’s purchasing of U.S. agriculture commodities.”(Adds Vilsack meeting in the fifth paragraph, Iowa State study in ninth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

    When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldn't go through with the pregnancy. "Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hands," said Paulina, a retail manager from Gdynia, who asked Reuters to withhold her surname. Until two months ago, women like Paulina still stood a chance of being allowed an abortion in Poland.

  • Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

    Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star who soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring style of basketball that became the model for the modern player, died Monday. The Lakers announced that Baylor died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

  • High court won't hear fishermen case against ocean monument

    The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it will not consider a fishing group's attempt to challenge the creation of a large federally protected area in the Atlantic Ocean. The group sued to try to get rid of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which became the first national ocean monument in the Atlantic when President Barack Obama created it in 2016. The fishermen sued in federal court saying the establishment of a protected zone where they have historically fished for lobsters and crabs could hurt their livelihoods.

  • Biden says he will take trip to southern border 'at some point'

    The President comments on border 'crisis,' quickly answers reporter questions outside the White House on Sunday.

  • South China Sea dispute: Huge Chinese 'fishing fleet' alarms Philippines

    The Philippines asks China to withdraw more than 200 ships from disputed waters in the South China Sea.

  • The weight lifting rep range rule is a myth - here's how you should work out to build muscle and strength

    Traditional gym lore says sets of 3-7 reps build strength, 8-12 builds muscle, and 12+ is endurance training or "toning." But this isn't true.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward reining in unions in property rights case

    Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared ready to further curb the power of organized labor in the United States by rolling back a decades-old California regulation that lets union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, appeared sympathetic during more than an hour of oral arguments toward an appeal by two fruit companies in the most populous U.S. state seeking to halt enforcement of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board regulation, which has been in place since 1975. The justices wrestled over how far they should go in bolstering the property rights of owners.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Orlando Bloom jokes that he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • Jeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

    We'll take unlikely — and controversial — Jeopardy! hosts for $1,000. Dr. Mehmet Oz, known for hosting The Dr. Oz Show, will step in as guest host of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting on Monday. He's the latest in a series of temporary guest hosts the show has been bringing in since Alex Trebek's death, but let's just say fans aren't exactly thrilled with the pick. After all, Oz has been slammed for "promoting quack treatments and cures," as a group of doctors wrote in a 2015 letter to Columbia University, and in 2014, a study found that "medical research either didn't substantiate — or flat out contradicted — more than half of Oz's recommendations," The Washington Post reported. So when Oz was tapped for Jeopardy! last month, some users on the show's subreddit immediately declared they'd be skipping his episodes, with one fan blasting Oz as a "charlatan champion of pseudoscience" in a highly-upvoted comment. In February, The Ringer also heard from Jeopardy! champions who were none too pleased with the selection, with four-game winner Lindsey Shultz saying, "When you've made your career in the popular media by at best conveying confidence in unproven remedies — and at worst implicitly causing your audience to doubt the process the rest of us live by and have been at wit's end trying to defend for a full calendar — I'm not sure a show based around facts is the best place for you." Ahead of Oz's first episode, a Reddit thread on Monday was devoted to the question of whether fans should tune in. Some said they'd still watch to support the contestants despite opposing Oz as host, while others said they'll tune out to register their disdain for the pick. Jeopardy! hasn't yet announced who will take over for Trebek permanently. But after this backlash, producers may have just ensured whomever they pick will receive a warm reception among fans — if only because they're not Dr. Oz. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • Americans who don't receive direct deposit by March 24 will be mailed checks, Treasury says

    The next batch of direct payments from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will be sent this week, and Americans who don’t receive a direct deposit by March 24 will get the money via a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail, the Treasury Department announced in an update Monday. The big picture: Some people will see the money in their accounts earlier, either as a provisional or pending deposit. The Treasury said last Wednesday it had sent $242 billion worth of payments to 90 million Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe payments are the largest economic relief check disbursement yet. Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively.Use the IRS "Get my Payment" tool to find out more informationLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • 'Jersey Shore' star JWoww posted a barefaced selfie and said she'd 'rather be old and ugly' than edit all her photos

    JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, posted an unedited selfie and an edited version. "Seriously, don't do this crap to your pics," she wrote.

  • Here are the 10 U.S. counties that have had the biggest increase in Asian residents

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.