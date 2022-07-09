Trotwood police searching for missing 1-year-old boy

Jul. 8—Trotwood police are asking for the community's help locating a 1-year-old boy.

Cannon Harris-Brown was last known to be with his non-custodial father, Ceasar Brown, according to police. Brown reportedly took the boy for a one-hour visit on June 28 and has not returned Harris-Brown.

Brown provided false information as his residence and the location of the boy, according to police.

Harris-Brown is approximately 2′8″ tall and weighs 28 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange onesie and black tennis shoes.

Brown has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by the police, according to Trotwood police.

Anyone with information on Harrison-Brown or Brown's location should call Detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-7238 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.